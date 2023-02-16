MadameNoire Featured Video

On Feb. 15, Chris Brown put on a hell of a show at the O2 Arena in London for his first U.K. solo tour since 2010. In fact, it was so good, a few fans in the crowd burst into a violent frenzy after the Grammy- nominated singer threw his jacket into the crowd.

Video footage obtained by the media site UB1UB2 SouthHall captured fans at the concert wrestling over the “Fine China” crooner’s jacket. And it didn’t look like anyone wanted to give up the prized possession. It’s unclear how things ended.

Chris Brown was previously banned from the U.K.

Fighting aside, Chris Brown’s return to the U.K. was a big deal. In 2010, the Virginia native was banned from the country after officials deemed him to be a “serious threat” due to his criminal record.

The decision was made by the U.K. Home Office, which cited his 2009 conviction for assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, as the reason for the ban.

It’s unclear whether the ban has officially been lifted or if Brown was granted a special exemption for his latest tour.

Fans react to Breezy’s London concert But one thing is for sure. Fans had a ball watching the energetic singer perform some of his biggest hits. According to London World, Breezy took the stage on Wednesday and blew concertgoers away with his incredible dance moves while singing a medley of his biggest hits like “With You,” “Don’t Wake Me Up,” and “Forever.” Several attendees claimed it was “the best concert” they had ever been to. @AndrePierre wished the show was a bit “longer.” “Chris Brown is an amazing life performer if you’re going to see him you’re going to be very happy with what he’s got to bring,” the user added. One lucky crowd goer even got a lap dance from the father of three. It was a proper lap dance, too. Grinding, wining and all.

Brown, 33, appears to be doing a lot better considering his controversial past. In 2016, the multi-talented singer and dancer was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman called the police and accused him of threatening her with a gun.

He was later released on bail, and the case was eventually dropped. In 2014, Brown was arrested for assaulting a man outside a hotel in Washington, D.C. He was charged with misdemeanor assault, but the charges were later dropped.

