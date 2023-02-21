MadameNoire Featured Video

Eminem isn’t happy with Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. On Feb. 14, the “Lose Yourself” rapper filed a trademark opposition against the reality TV duo’s Reasonably Shady podcast trademark.

In the docs obtained by Page Six, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, says the name will damage his popular Shady brand if the trademark is approved. He also believes that Reasonably Shady can “cause confusion in the minds of consumers,” who have known his Slim Shady and Shady monikers since the late 90s.

According to the outlet, Eminem has exclusively used both names for entertainment services since 1998. He also owns the trademark “Shady” for the use of clothing and merch.

The rapper’s objection comes just weeks after Dixon, 43, and Bryant, 52, filed to trademark their podcast name. The celebs filed the paperwork with the intent of selling items such as water bottles, lip gloss, sweatshirts and jackets.

Neither star has spoken out about the pending objection, but according to the court documents, Dixon and Bryant have until March 26 to respond to the rapper-turned-entrepreneurs’ request.

What is the Reasonably Shady Podcast?

In 2020, Dixon and Bryant launched the Reasonably Shady podcast on IHeartRadio. The housewives chat about being fearless women and recount stories from their personal lives. They also explore a myriad of topics such as relationships, marriage, entrepreneurship and motherhood.

Since the pod’s inception, the show has garnered a huge following. Last week, the ladies took to social media to celebrate receiving 5 million downloads in less than two years.

“SOOO EXCITED! Less than two years and our little @reasonablyshady podcast has over 5 MILLION downloads,” the caption read.

“Thank you so much for listening! Thank you for the love and support! We totally appreciate being apart of the @blackeffect family. Thank you @iheartradio”

Sounds like things are getting a little “shady” if you ask us. What do you think? Are the ladies in the wrong here or is Eminem tripping?

