Real Housewives of Potomac star Katie Rost is opening up about her difficult road to sobriety. On Feb. 8, the reality TV actress took to Twitter to reveal she had recently relapsed. Rost, 42, said she was determined to start over her recovery process.

“I relapsed, I had decided to abstain from drugs, white claw and Adderall, and sex, tonight I failed in one of those,” she tweeted. “I did what I should went immediately to a meeting,” Rost continued. “But yup, starting over: day 1.”

In a follow-up post, Rost wrote that she wanted “nothing to do with people and things” that would distract from her transformational journey.

“I love my friends. Love my mom. Love my future. I know who I am. And I believe in AA,” the star added.

In 2016, Rost joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Potomac. The buzzing socialite would often document her personal struggles with drug addiction and alcohol abuse. Rost has since become a vocal advocate of mental health and recovery.

According to Page Six, the star’s relapse comes just months after she completed a brief stint in rehab. The model and influencer joined a 30-day program to try and kick her alcohol and Adderall addiction.

Katie Rost lands a new job working minimum wage

Rost’s recovery won’t be easy, but she’s making sure to celebrate all of her personal wins along the way.

Earlier this week, the star took to Instagram to celebrate her new job at the Bethesda Co-op, an organic market located in Maryland.

“Jesus Christ, I started working, like a real job. I just got off of an 8-hour shift working minimum wage,” Rest penned in the caption.

“A guy who works at a restaurant next to where I work asked if he could give me a foot massage. I feel like a real person instead of a reality tv person; I made $14 an hour,… Keepin it real”

Congrats to Katie Rost for staying the course!

If you or a friend are struggling with addiction and substance abuse, MADAMENOIRE has several resources that may help along your recovery process. Check them out below.

