It looks like Hillary Clinton is a fan of Megan Thee Stallion. The former first lady recently sat down with the Houston femcee on the second episode of her AppleTV+ series “Gutsy” to talk about the cultural impact of her and Cardi B’s 2020 hit “W.A.P.”

On the latest “Gutsy” episode, Clinton and her daughter Chelsea spoke with Meg about her meteoric rise to fame following the release of the raunchy track. While some fans absolutely adored the pussy powered anthem, “W.A.P” received an outpour of backlash from naysayers who weren’t too thrilled about the song’s sexually suggestive lyrics.

While painting poolside with the Clintons, Meg went into detail about the inspiration behind the hit smash.

“I’ve always wanted to do a song with Cardi,” the rapper said. “As soon as she sent it to me, I think I sent it back to her the next day. Men, they seem so confident in what they’re saying and they don’t have no problem in talking about their sexuality and how they’re going to have sex with you, so I was like, ‘Well, I can do that, it’s going to sound fire coming from a woman!’”

Meg talks about the backlash following “W.A.P.’s” release

During the 2021 Grammys, The FCC received over 1000 complaints after Meg and Cardi performed “W.A.P” during the award ceremony. Political conservatives also lit into the duo for the song’s salacious lyrical content. Rep. DeAnna Lorraine of California called the track “disgusting and vile” while Fox News reporter Tucker Carlson accused the rappers of spreading a harmful message to “young American girls.”

Meg said she was shocked by some of the backlash she received following the release of the song.

“I was surprised that in this day in time when you have so many options of so many things to look at and listen to, that the first thing that you want to critique and talk about is something that you don’t like,” the star said, noting how GOP leaders also criticized her video for “Thot Sh*T.”

After Thee Stallion’s rap career soared, rumors about her life and her ongoing legal dispute with Tory Lanez also began to circulate. The star told the Clintons that at times, the loud criticism from detractors can get to her.

“You see a lot of people attacking a woman and the first thing they think is, ‘let’s bandwagon on it. I also heard this and I also know that,’” the Houston Hottie said. ‘And let’s disregard how this may be making her feel right now, look at her having a breakdown!’ You put me through so much and when I finally start responding, now I’m crazy. Now I’m having a mental breakdown.”

Ultimately, the Texas State University alum said she uses the negative commentary as fuel to keep pushing her career to new heights. She remains unapologetic while doing so. Chelsea commended the hip-hop titan for being “so fierce” amid the pressure.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s “Gutsy” series will honor more powerful and inspiring women throughout the series including Kim Kardashian, Jemele Hill, Yurok Tribe, Court Chief Judge Abby Abinanti among others. Check out the trailer for the series below.

