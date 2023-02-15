MadameNoire Featured Video

If you forgot to pick up a gift for your special someone this Valentine’s Day, there’s still time to shift the narrative around that mess-up. Perhaps your present isn’t something your loved one can touch so much as it is something they can experience. Maybe you are just a genius who thought, “Why stick to a basic box of chocolates when I could make a memory with my boo?” Or maybe you didn’t think that far ahead and you just got too busy to order jewelry. That’s okay – we’ve got you covered. Tonight, present your SO with the reservations you made for your Valentine’s Day getaway this weekend. And if you really want to impress them, here are Valentine’s Day getaways based on their love language.

Acts of Service

If acts of service is your partner’s love language, then it’s not really about the where you go so much as how you go. Take the planning off your partner’s plate. Be an itinerary master who has brilliantly mapped out every part of the trip. Do the research. Book the tickets. Think of sights and activities that would appeal to your partner’s interest. Make those reservations and book those VIP extras so your partner sees you paid attention to every detail.