You’ve probably heard of the original five love languages. As a refresher, they are: quality time, physical touch, words of affirmation, gifts and acts of service. Maybe you’ve even identified which are yours and which are your partners’. Understanding this can lead to a more rewarding relationship and increased intimacy because each person learns to recognize the deeper meaning of certain gestures on their partner’s end, and how to do things that feel the most loving to their partner. But what if you’ve never quite felt like any of the five languages were really your thing?

As the world continues to evolve, relationship expectations continue to change and even gender roles adjust, some of the original five love languages just don’t cut it for everyone. That’s why experts have identified a whole new seven love languages. They contain the original five, but with more specificity, plus two new ones. In this list, you might finally find the way you best show or feel love.

Activity

The activity love language expands on the quality time love language. It isn’t only about being together doing anything at all, but rather about participating in one another’s hobbies and interests. A person’s hobby provides further insight into their personality and values, so sharing that with a partner can increase a bond. In one survey reported on in Pew Research, 64 percent of married couples ranked having shared interests as “very important.”

Having a shared interest additionally creates a way for you and a partner to spend more time together and build memories together. So, perhaps instead of dragging a partner to your hobby or going with them to theirs, find something you enjoy doing together.