Rihanna made history during the Super Bowl Halftime Show Feb. 12. Fox has revealed the viewing stats for the star’s big blow out performance and according to the data, Rihanna’s appearance outperformed the actual Super Bowl game.
The Bajan Beauty helped the network to pull in over 118.7 million views on Sunday, making it the second most watched Super Bowl in history, according to Nielsen Fast National data and Adobe Analytics, NME reported.
The soon to be momma of two’s highly anticipated performance falls just a few notches behind Katy Perry’s historic halftime show in 2015, which still holds the record at a whopping 121 million views.
But the good news doesn’t stop there.
Rihanna’s jam-packed halftime appearance beat out viewership stats for the Super Bowl itself. According to the data, the game pulled in 113 million viewers, making it the third most-watched Super Bowl in history behind 2015 (114 million) and 2022 (112 million).
Donald Trump says Rihanna’s halftime show performance was the “worst” in history
What an epic comeback for the star, who has been out of the musical spotlight for over six years now.
We are sure Rihanna is boasting and basking in the win, especially because there were a few haters that weren’t too impressed with her halftime show extravaganza. One of those naysayers was former president Donald Trump.
After the Barbados native dominated the stage Sunday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam the singer’s performance.
“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” the Republican’s post read, according to NewsOne.
If that wasn’t enough, the 76-year-old went on to accuse the “Umbrella” crooner of using “foul and insulting language,” referencing an incident that occurred in 2020, where she posed in front of a spray-painted art installation that bore the words “F*** Trump.”
“Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’” he added.
A few of the former president’s goons echoed similar sentiments about the Fenty Beauty billionaire, including author Nick Adams who called the hit singer “a nasty woman.”
But the hate train did not last long. Fans of the singer rushed in to defend her halftime show performance.
Democrat Harry Sisson roasted the MAGA leader, tweeting:
“Donald Trump is now attacking Rihanna saying her performance was “the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history” Not only is he wrong, but he’s clearly upset that he was the single worst president in American history.”
While California Rep. Maxine Waters chimed in:
“Donald Trump is just mad because the multibillionaire Rihanna is richer than he is, and also more talented. You go girl!”
That’s right! You tell them Ms. Waters.
What was your favorite part of Rihanna’s epic halftime show performance? Tell us down in the comments section.
