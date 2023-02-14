MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna made history during the Super Bowl Halftime Show Feb. 12. Fox has revealed the viewing stats for the star’s big blow out performance and according to the data, Rihanna’s appearance outperformed the actual Super Bowl game.

The Bajan Beauty helped the network to pull in over 118.7 million views on Sunday, making it the second most watched Super Bowl in history, according to Nielsen Fast National data and Adobe Analytics, NME reported.

The soon to be momma of two’s highly anticipated performance falls just a few notches behind Katy Perry’s historic halftime show in 2015, which still holds the record at a whopping 121 million views.

But the good news doesn’t stop there.

Rihanna’s jam-packed halftime appearance beat out viewership stats for the Super Bowl itself. According to the data, the game pulled in 113 million viewers, making it the third most-watched Super Bowl in history behind 2015 (114 million) and 2022 (112 million).

What an epic comeback for the star, who has been out of the musical spotlight for over six years now.