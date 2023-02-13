MadameNoire Featured Video

The City Girls are officially down 10,000 points, but with good reason. JT is happily in love with her rapper boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert, and she isn’t afraid to show it.

During an interview on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, the “Act Up” hitmaker gushed about her buzzing romance with the rapper.

“I can say Uzi is a great man, no matter how the internet tries to paint Uzi,” the Miami native told Angie, donning a big smile, according to a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

“I’m so lucky and fortunate to have somebody like him because he’s so inspiring. When I see him in his bag, I’m like ‘I gotta get in my bag,'” she added.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert were first romantically linked back in April 2021. While opening up about her time in prison for credit card fraud, the City Girls star revealed that Uzi held her down financially as she was serving out her sentence.

“[Uzi] had a bag full of money. I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can,” JT told Justin LaBoy of the Respectfully Justin podcast at the time. “I could only fit thirty thousand [in the bag] and I was so mad.”

Throughout their relationship, Uzi has been known to shower the “Twerkulator” rapper with a ton of love and a few expensive gifts. For JT’s 29th birthday, the Philly-bred hip-hop star rented out an entire amusement park to celebrate the big occasion. In 2022, the “XO Tour Lif3” hitmaker stepped things up a notch, surprising his boo with a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan truck outside her Comic Con-themed birthday bash.

Lil Uzi Vert calls JT his “Future Baby Mama” during an interview in September

Uzi has spoken candidly about his love for the Florida bred femcee, too. Back in September, the rapper called JT “his future baby mama” in a video showing off an expensive bracelet he received from her as a gift. The icy piece cost a whopping $300,000, according to Uzi.

It’s great to see that Uzi and JT’s cute romance has been going strong because back in August, breakup rumors were swirling about the couple. JT called things off with the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper after he lied about hitting send on an old tweet. But in less than a month, the two lovebirds were back together like nothing ever happened.

Now, that’s some true love right there!

Watch JT’s full interview on the IRL podcast below.

