MadameNoire Featured Video

Michael B. Jordan is opening up about the aftermath of his split from Lori Harvey in June. This week, during a candid interview on CBS Mornings, the Creed III star and director shared more details about his recent Saturday Night Live monologue where he joked about hopping on the popular dating app Raya directly after his relationship with Harvey ended.

“I think for me it’s just, I was lucky enough to have a lot of work,” the 35-year-old told the show’s host Gayle King, according to Complex. “I’m a firm believer in ‘what’s for you is for you,’ and coming out of that situation—not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that—is, you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn.”

Play

Jordan and Harvey split after dating for over a year. At the time, a source close to the former pair claimed they were “completely heartbroken” over the decision. Thankfully, time heals all. Now, Jordan has his eyes set on the future of his career.

“I’m in my light right now. This is my Jordan year, I mean that. This is my year,” the star, who is gearing up to make his directorial debut later this month said. “There’s so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things. This is at a point in my career where there’s not a lot of people telling me ‘no’ and everything’s wide open.”

Since the split, Harvey, 26, has moved on to date Snowfall star Damson Idris. The news took many folks by surprise given the model’s recent interview with ESSENCE, where she opened up about being in her “self-ish” era.

“I feel like it’s always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection,” Harvey said. “I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time,” the muse added.

In January, rumors were swirling that Jordan was quietly dating British bikini model Amber Jepson behind the scenes. According to CASSIUS, insiders close to the alleged pair claimed they were trying to keep their budding relationship out of the public eye.

“It’s early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other,” one source alleged, while another added, “They make a handsome, cute couple and are both financially independent. Watch this space.”

Okay, we see you Michael B. Jordan! Live your life.

RELATED CONTENT: Issa Wrap, Michael B. Jordan Finally Scrubs Lori Harvey From His Instagram