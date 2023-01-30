MadameNoire Featured Video

Michael B. Jordan finally opened up about his break with up with Lori Harvey, albeit in a comical way.

During his Saturday Night Live debut Jan. 28, the Creed star went into detail about his split from the 26-year-old model.

“I just directed my very first movie, Creed III, but right after that, I went through my very first public breakup,” the 35-year-old heart-throb said, according to E Online.

“Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape. So I had to be like, ‘Alright, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya,” the actor quipped while cheekily revealing he had joined the popular dating app, Raya.

In June 2022, Jordan and Harvey split after dating for more than one year. A source close to the former pair claimed they were “completely heartbroken” over the decision.

“They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the source added. “He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other. Shortly after their breakup, Jordan was photographed sitting courtside during the 2022 NBA Finals, with a somber look on his face.