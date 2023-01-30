Michael B. Jordan finally opened up about his break with up with Lori Harvey, albeit in a comical way.
During his Saturday Night Live debut Jan. 28, the Creed star went into detail about his split from the 26-year-old model.
“I just directed my very first movie, Creed III, but right after that, I went through my very first public breakup,” the 35-year-old heart-throb said, according to E Online.
“Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape. So I had to be like, ‘Alright, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya,” the actor quipped while cheekily revealing he had joined the popular dating app, Raya.
In June 2022, Jordan and Harvey split after dating for more than one year. A source close to the former pair claimed they were “completely heartbroken” over the decision.
“They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the source added.
“He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.
Shortly after their breakup, Jordan was photographed sitting courtside during the 2022 NBA Finals, with a somber look on his face.
“After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and they caught me looking like this,” Michael said as the viral image of his sad face displayed across the screen. “Look, I was just chillin’. But that internet decided that that was me being sad.”
He continued, “Luckily for me, if you Google ‘Sad Michael Jordan,’ the first 8,000 of those are this,” he said, referring to the popular meme of NBA legend Michael Jordan sobbing during his emotional 2009 Basketball Hall of Fame induction.
Well, it looks like Michael B. Jordan is single and ready to mingle, but Harvey has already moved on to her next relationship.
Earlier this month, the SKN CEO made her romance with Snowfall star Damson Idris Instagram official. First, the 31-year-old Brit shared a photo of himself kissing Harvey on the cheek via his Instagram story.
“Happy Birthday Nunu,” Idris captioned the gushy image. Then, Harvey reposted the pic to her Instagram account. The model captioned the adorable post with three heart emojis.
The news came nearly two weeks after they were spotted dining together at Olivetta in West Hollywood.
It’s sad to see Michael and Lori apart. They were a cute couple, but they seem to be handling the breakup with maturity. Do you think they will ever get back together?
