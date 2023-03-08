MadameNoire Featured Video

Most of the messaging you get every day tells you to be good. From social media ads to TV commercials to your family, all you hear is “eat right” and “save money.” Having goals and making plans is valuable. And self-control is definitely a part of that. But today, we’re going to turn that message on its head and remind you: it’s okay to be a little bad sometimes. In fact, some vices can be good for you.

Do you get a feel-good tingle up your spine when you decide to do something indulgent? Feel that rush of excitement when you choose to be naughty, for just a moment? It turns out, according to research from the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, being a little bad (or what they call “hedonic”) can promote happiness. The key is to not let those guilty thoughts of, “I shouldn’t be doing this” get in the way.

Every day of your life is so structured, and you constantly have to exhibit self-control. And as one journalist eloquently put it in Forbes, Black women in particular feel pressure to be perfect all the time. Breaking free of that occasionally can give you a nice mental and emotional boost. So on that note, here are five vices you actually shouldn’t quit (unless, ya know, your doctor or financial advisor says otherwise).

Your Morning Latte Habit

Every healthy living influencer you follow says that switching to green tea changed their life. It might have you wondering if you should give up that foamy, hot $5 jolt of energy you enjoy every morning. Some financial advisors say quitting it could make you a millionaire. We say, screw ‘em.

You know your one fancy coffee drink is what gets you out of bed in the morning. It’s your few minutes of peace before the day begins. Sure, you could quit it and save around $80-$100 a month and allegedly be healthier. Or you could enjoy this one thing that kicks your day off right. You can’t put a price on that.