MadameNoire Featured Video

If you haven’t already secured your highly sought-after tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour, you can flex in Ivy Park’s latest collection in the meantime.

Park Trail is the entertainer’s seventh athleisure drop with Adidas. The collection includes tracksuits, cargo pants, footwear, outerwear, a faux fur coat and more in pops of orange, purple and camouflage. Campaign visuals feature Ice Spice, Devon Aoki, Offset and his son Kody Cephus.

Beyoncé previewed Park Trail during her viral performance in Dubai at last month’s Atlantis Royal Hotel opening.

Play

Park Trail

In a press release, Adidas describes its latest Ivy Park drop as a “trailblazing expression of performance wear” inspired by “the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and possibilities of the future.”

The collection offers gender-neutral styles in sizes XXXS-XXXXL, continuing the inclusivity championed by Ivy Park since its launch.

Pieces incorporate a utilitarian functionality for outdoor lovers’ convenience. The garments and accessories are considered “performance gear” that fashionably blends high-functioning materials with Ivy Park’s signature look.

“A mixture of colors, prints, and finishes merge these statement pieces together, so you’ll stand out on the trail,” writes Adidas.

Park Trail’s brimming adult variety is accompanied by a small children’s line of 12 apparel styles, four accessories and one footwear style.

Prices for items in the collection range from $30 to $600.

The clothing line release follows the recent news that tickets for the first stop on Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour are sold out. Taking place May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, the concert kicks off the European leg of the entertainer’s months-long tour.

Park Trail is available to shop in Adidas stores, online and through select retailers starting Feb. 9.

RELATED CONTENT: “GloRilla Is Still Gushing After Meeting Beyoncé At The Grammys: ‘My Life Is Complete'”