MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé’s 2022 smash seventh studio album Renaissance is going on a highly-anticipated world tour.

The “Cozy” singer announced the Renaissance World Tour Feb. 1 on Instagram and her website. Shows run from May to June across Europe and July to September for the North American leg of performances.

The U.S. tour kicks off in Philadelphia and concludes in New Orleans. Stops in between include New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Chicago, Dallas, Houston and many more.

Beyoncé served a snatched silver look on the promotional image for the tour. The Grammy-winning artist rocked a glimmering cowboy hat and sat on a matching saddled horse. The photo exuded the Houston-native’s roots combined with Renaissance‘s disco-influenced flare.

Renaissance is nominated for nine nominations, including Album of the Year, at the upcoming Grammys.

The album’s tour announcement comes over a week after Beyoncé’s invite-only performance at the Atlantis Royal hotel opening in Dubai went viral.

RELATED CONTENT: “Beyoncé Secures Upwards Of $24M Thanks To Private Dubai Performance”

Ahead of the album’s release, Beyoncé shared a lengthy message on her social media and a rare photo of herself with her three kids.

“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative… It was a beautiful journey of exploration,” the entertainer penned before thanking her loved ones and fans.

There’s a “Citi Verified Fan Presale” page for all hoping to score early tickets for the Renaissance World Tour. Registering for the presale won’t secure a ticket, but those “invited to the sale” after registering will receive an access code the night before the Citi presale.

Those invited and with a code can then shop tickets and purchase with a valid Citi credit card or Citibank debit card.

More details are available via Citi Entertainment.

Peep the Renaissance U.S. tour dates below.

07/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/17 — Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

07/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

07/22 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

07/26 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

07/29 — New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

07/30 — New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

08/01 — Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

08/05 — Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

08/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

08/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

08/16 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/18 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/21 — St. Louis, MI @ Dome at Americas Center

08/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

08/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

09/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/11 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place

09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

09/18 — Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead Stadium

09/21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

09/23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome

RELATED CONTENT: “Beyoncé Enters Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame”