Beyoncé’s 2022 smash seventh studio album Renaissance is going on a highly-anticipated world tour.
The “Cozy” singer announced the Renaissance World Tour Feb. 1 on Instagram and her website. Shows run from May to June across Europe and July to September for the North American leg of performances.
The U.S. tour kicks off in Philadelphia and concludes in New Orleans. Stops in between include New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Chicago, Dallas, Houston and many more.
Beyoncé served a snatched silver look on the promotional image for the tour. The Grammy-winning artist rocked a glimmering cowboy hat and sat on a matching saddled horse. The photo exuded the Houston-native’s roots combined with Renaissance‘s disco-influenced flare.
Renaissance is nominated for nine nominations, including Album of the Year, at the upcoming Grammys.
The album’s tour announcement comes over a week after Beyoncé’s invite-only performance at the Atlantis Royal hotel opening in Dubai went viral.
Ahead of the album’s release, Beyoncé shared a lengthy message on her social media and a rare photo of herself with her three kids.
“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative… It was a beautiful journey of exploration,” the entertainer penned before thanking her loved ones and fans.
There’s a “Citi Verified Fan Presale” page for all hoping to score early tickets for the Renaissance World Tour. Registering for the presale won’t secure a ticket, but those “invited to the sale” after registering will receive an access code the night before the Citi presale.
Those invited and with a code can then shop tickets and purchase with a valid Citi credit card or Citibank debit card.
More details are available via Citi Entertainment.
Peep the Renaissance U.S. tour dates below.
07/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/17 — Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
07/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium
07/22 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/26 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
07/29 — New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium
07/30 — New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium
08/01 — Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
08/05 — Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
08/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
08/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
08/16 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
08/18 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/21 — St. Louis, MI @ Dome at Americas Center
08/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
08/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
08/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
09/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/11 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place
09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
09/18 — Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead Stadium
09/21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
09/23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
09/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome
