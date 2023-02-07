MadameNoire Featured Video

GloRilla was fangirling hard while meeting Beyoncé at the 65th annual Grammy awards Feb. 5.

The “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” rapper posted about how meeting Beyoncé was a life-changing encounter that even has her considering getting their conversation tattooed.

In a video shared on Glo’s Instagram, she and Beyoncé share a brief hug before the rapper told Bey, “I love you so much.”

“I met Beyoncé bye!!!!!!! My life is COMPLETE,” Glo wrote in the clip’s caption.

“I hugged Beyoncé. I’m never taking a bath again,” Glo added on Facebook. “I’m finna get my 15-second conversation with Beyoncé tatted. Ahh! I’m still not over it.”

GloRilla and Beyoncé at the Grammys

Glo named Beyoncé as one of the artists she aspires to collaborate with in a recent interview with Grammy.com.

“There’s a lot of people I want to do songs with that I’m a fan of,” she noted. “But my top two that I’m extremely obsessed with is Beyoncé and Chief Keef. I want to work with Drake and Lil Wayne, too.”

Glo received her first Grammy nomination for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” in the Best Rap Performance category. The Memphis performer’s smash hit ultimately lost the award to Kendrick Lamar’s song “The Heart Part 5.”

GloRilla also took the stage during the Grammys’ 50 years of hip-hop celebration.

Beyoncé made history by landing her 32nd Grammy on Sunday night tied to her seventh solo studio album, RENAISSANCE.

“Thank you so much, I’m trying not to get too emotional; I’m trying just to receive this night,” Beyoncé said while accepting the trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. “I wanna thank God for protecting me. Thank you God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who’s not here… but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents – my mother, my father – for loving me and pushing me.”

