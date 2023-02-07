MadameNoire Featured Video

Shortly after the 65th Grammy Awards aired Feb. 5, rumors began swirling that Offset and his Migos bandmate Quavo got into an altercation backstage. Hours later, footage of the alleged quarrel began circulating across social media.

In the short video, Cardi B can be heard yelling “both of ya’ll wrong! both of y’all!” at someone off camera. Several sources claim that the Bronx bred MC was trying to break up a fight between Offset and Quavo before things got messy.

According TMZ, the quarrel occurred just moments before Quavo took the stage to perform “Without You,” a tribute song dedicated to his nephew Takeoff during the “In Memoriam” segment of the show.

Allegedly, the Grammys asked Offset if he wanted to take part in the touching tribute, but Quavo refused to let him take part and blocked him from joining on stage, leading to the alleged fight.

However, Offset is setting the record straight about what really happened. Well…sort of.

Offset shuts down fight rumors

On Feb. 6, the “MotorSport” rapper took to Twitter to clear the air about the tussle seen in the footage. He claimed nothing went down at all.

“What tf [sic] look like fighting my brother,” Offset, 31, tweeted. “Yal n— is crazy.”

The tweet was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk.

PEOPLE noted that the night before the Grammys, both rappers attended Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala in Beverly Hills but were not seen together the entire night.

It’s unclear where things stand between Offset and Quavo, but hopefully they are working to mend what ever beef could be stirring behind closed doors. Especially for the sake of Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston after bullets rang out at a private party in November 2022.

Before Takeoff’s untimely passing, Offset stepped away from Migos to pursue solo projects. Quavo and Takeoff were still performing on their own, occasionally rapping under the moniker “Unc and Phew.” In October, the duo dropped their collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links, featuring their hit “Messy.”