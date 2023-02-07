MadameNoire Featured Video

Simone Biles is reveling in her blissful engagement to her fiancé Jonathan Owens.

The Olympic gymnast shared an up-close look at her oval cut engagement ring on Instagram Feb. 6. Biles’ “lost files” post also included close-ups of her “OWENS” necklace, a silver chain with a diamond pendant and a Cartier LOVE ring.

In the comments, fans said, “He did sooooo good with that ring girl!!” and “Soon to be Mrs. Simone Biles-Owens ❤️.”

Simone Biles And Her Fiancé Jonathan Owens

Biles announced her engagement to Owens on Feb. 15, 2022 — the day after Valentine’s Day.

Related Stories Simone Biles Debuts New Wheaties Box Cover Dedicated To Adopted Children

“THE EASIEST YES,” she captioned the engagement announcement post. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍@jowens_3.”

Biles later referred to her ring from the Houston Texans NFL player as her “most prized possession.”

“It definitely beats a gold medal,” the world-renowned gymnast said during an interview on the Today show.

While Biles had a feeling the couple would get engaged in 2022, she said she had no idea Owens planned to pop the question on Valentine’s Day.

The NFL player revealed he’d been planning Biles’ ring with a jeweler since December 2021. Owens also discussed how the couple met in March 2020 and how their relationship was initially shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was one of the few times in [Simone’s] life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” Owens said on how the two started their romance. “So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

Biles admitted on her Instagram Stories in January that she’s in her “feels” about her upcoming wedding to Owens. The gymnast said, “@jowens can’t believe we get married this year,” according to Essentially Sports.

RELATED CONTENT: “Simone Biles Debuts New Wheaties Box Cover Dedicated To Adopted Children”