MadameNoire Featured Video

A rite of passage for the greatest athletes of generations, Wheaties once again features Simone Biles on its cereal box. A significant honor to achieve once in a lifetime. Now, Biles can add another accolade to her expansive list as she has secured her second cover. This limited edition box will serve as the finale to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Wheaties’ Century Series. Biles announced in June 2022 that she would take center stage on the cover.

This second iteration of this coveted honor will also showcase Biles’ adoption story, as her advocacy efforts are rooted in supporting and uplifting children in foster care. Biles’ philanthropic efforts surround mental health awareness and policy reform, as well as assistance for children in need of home placement and transition.

Wheaties Hosts Breakfast Of Champions In Partnership With Biles

On Thursday, Wheaties hosted a Breakfast of Champions to celebrate the release of the cover. Wheaties extended their appreciation and admiration for the Houston native. Known not only in the world of sports for breaking records, Biles continues to utilize her global platform to spark change for social justice efforts.

The breakfast took place at a gym in Biles’ hometown, collaborating with youth mentorship nonprofit Friends Of The Children. Attendees were members of the organization’s Houston chapter, where the youth were able to meet Biles and host a Q&A with the Olympian.

The past year has been busy for the world’s most decorated gymnast since her performance in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 7-time gold medalist recently got engaged to long-time beau, NFL Player Johnathan Owens, last February. While she has made new leaps in her personal life, Biles has no plans to retire from the sport anytime soon. The 4-foot-8 athlete took to twitter to confirm that she will return to the gymnastics floor, but is prioritizing her mental health and wellness in the meantime.