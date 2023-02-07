MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams won’t have to fork over alimony payments to her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. In December, Hunter filed a lawsuit demanding for the media titan to resume alimony payments after she stopped sending spousal support in October 2021. Hunter claimed he was “broke” and couldn’t “pay his bills,” but this week, a New Jersey judge dismissed the suit.

According to the court docs, the judge found Kevin’s demands “not emergent” and tossed out the suit “without prejudice.” The judge also denied Hunter’s previous request for Williams to pay his attorney fees.

So far, it looks like Wendy is in the clear, but things could change if Hunter decides to take the case to mediation.

“The parties are to participate in binding arbitration,” the judge said in a statement. “The issues surrounding the severance payments, and the [Qualified Domestic Relations Order] are disputed and therefore need to be mediated.”

In his suit, Hunter, 50, claimed that the former shock jock stopped doling out alimony around the same time she lost her contract with Talk WW, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy’s lawyers filed a separation motion noting that the star had fallen into a financial rut after she was suspended from the popular daytime talk show. Documents showed that she had stopped receiving a salary in October 2021, around the same time she had gone missing from the show due to several health struggles.

“On October 15, of 2021 plaintiff was informed by Talk WW that her contract was being suspended and that no compensation shall accrue or be payable to plaintiff for the duration of plaintiff’s disability and incapacity,” stated Williams’ attorney.

They also noted that Hunter “understood and agreed” that “all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification” if Wendy’s contract was “not renewed and/or otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated.”

Kevin Hunter claimed he couldn’t pay his homeowner fees and car insurance

In his desperate request last year, Hunter claimed he had fallen behind on multiple bills.

“I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowner association and I’m behind on that bill. If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow,” his plea read.

“My car insurance hasn’t been paid as a result of not receiving monthly severance payments. I’m behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended,” he continued.

“My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement,” Wendy’s ex added. “The fact that I am unable to sustain my life and pay my bills in order is extremely emergent to me. I cannot pay my bills and sustain my day-to-day living.”

Williams jumped the broom with Hunter in 1997 but filed for divorce in 2019 after he welcomed a child with his then mistress-turned wife, Sharina Hudson.

