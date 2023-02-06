MadameNoire Featured Video

Twitter remembers Gangsta Boo’s contributions to the music industry following the rapper’s glaring absence from the “In Memoriam” segment at the 2023 Grammys.

Twitter users called out the award ceremony for leaving the Memphis emcee off its recollection of late musicians who passed away within the past year.

“Leaving out Gangsta Boo, one of the pioneers of Southern female rap, from the GRAMMY memoriam segment is a sin and a shame,” one user tweeted.

“All this talk about inclusion but forgot Gangsta Boo. Chile…” another added,

Other users speculated that Gangsta Boo was left out of the “In Memoriam” segment due to a technicality. Since the performer passed away Jan. 1, 2023, there’s a chance the Grammys will recognize the artist during 2024’s award ceremony.

“My wife theorized that maybe Gangsta Boo will be up there at the next Grammys due to her technically passing in 2023. They have a year to get it right,” someone tweeted, according to Revolt.

Gangsta Boo’s Passing

Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, passed away at the age of 43. Her cause of death is believed to be the result of partaking in a substance laced with Fentanyl Dec. 31. The Three 6 Mafia member was laid to rest in Memphis, her hometown, Jan. 14.

Fans remember the artist as a pioneering Southern female emcee who paved the way for other women in hip-hop.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards went down Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. The ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment recalled the loss of some of rap’s late icons, including Coolio, DJ Kay Slay and Takeoff.

See Twitter’s reaction to Gangsta Boo’s omission from the 2023 “In Memoriam” segment down below.

