Lola Mitchell, a Memphis native known to the world as Three 6 Mafia rapper “Gangsta Boo,” will be laid to rest Saturday, Jan. 14, according to Action News 5. While the cause of her untimely death at age 43 has yet to be made public, her funeral arrangements will proceed in her home city.

Gangsta Boo began rapping at the age of 14 and is most known as the female member of Three 6 Mafia. The MC paved the way for women in hip-hop to showcase their skill in the heavily male-dominated music genre. The artist created six albums as a part of the Southern rap group before venturing onto solo projects, having been set to release her latest work The Boo Print before her passing.

During her decades-long journey in music, she has had prominent collaborations with rap duo Run the Jewels, Eminem, as well as up and coming female rap artists GloRilla and Latto. While her career was cut short, her legacy as a pioneer not only for women, but for Memphis, remains strong.

Gangsta Boo’s Death Is Still Being Investigated

The rap artist died tragically on New Years Day, having been found deceased at a friend’s home. Although there appears to be no signs of foul play, the investigation into her death continues, BET reports.

Gangsta Boo’s funeral announcements reaffirm her “world-changing” image and impact on the music industry, with fellow rap stars Drake and Missy Elliot listed as having paid tribute to Mitchell upon the news of her death. They also state that she is survived by her mother Veronica Mitchell, and brothers Tarik and Eric Mitchell.

A Celebration of Life for “The Queen of Memphis” will be conducted a day prior to the funeral, with both events being open for anyone who wishes to attend.

Free tickets for the church service—which also bans any photos or videos to be taken—are required and will be available to secure via Eventbrite.