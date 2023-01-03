MadameNoire Featured Video

Gangster Boo, the iconic female rapper of Three 6 Mafia was found dead at a Memphis home on New Year’s Day. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed and an official investigation is underway.

The famed Southern femcee, born Lola Chantrell Mitchell was 43-years-old, according to TMZ, and began her journey into hip-hop at age 14. Her most notable hit, “Where Dem Dollas At?” dropped in 1998 and quickly became a fan favorite.

Mitchell’s sudden death has moved fellow entertainers in the rap industry to share heartfelt condolences and praise for her contribution to the genre.

Fellow group member Juicy J posted an image of himself and Mitchell on Instagram with Boyz II Men’s “Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” audio and a broken heart caption.

GloRilla, who recently featured alongside the Memphis pioneer on Latto’s “FTCU,” referenced Gangsta Boo as the “Queen of Memphis FOREVER” in her IG post.

Play

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Mitchell spoke about her legacy and impact on hip-hop:

“I used to run away from it. I used to didn’t want to even give myself flowers because I’ve been so low-key and humble, but I’m on some f*ck that shit. It’s time to claim what’s mine. I’m one of the main b*tches,”

Gangsta Boo’s untimely death reminds us that life is often, too, short and loved ones deserve their flowers in the moment. Big Up Lola Mitchell. As one of Memphis’ finest, you did that.

MADAMENOIRE pays homage to notable Black figures we lost in 2022.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Known for his masterful dance moves, the So You Think You Can Dance legend and choreographer, turned producer at The Ellen Show, brought joy to millions since he stepped foot on stage. He died at the age of 40 due to mental health struggles.

Pelé

Considered to be one of the greatest to ever play the sport, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé died at age 82 due to cancer complications. A king in his native country that he won three World Cup championships for, Pelé was a cultural icon whose stature helped pave the way for Black Brazilians to gain recognition in their nation.







Artis Leon Ivey Jr. aka Coolio

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper garnered much success as a solo artist after originally being a member of mc group WC and the Maad Circle. He went on to become a commercial success outside his artistry, having numerous television and film appearances, becoming known for his signature sticking up braided hairstyle. He died at age 59 from cardiac arrest.

Nichelle Nichols

An acclaimed actress, singer, and dancer, Nichols is most known for her role as Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek franchise, which was pivotal representation for African Americans on screen. Outside of her acting career, she spent her time advocating for NASA programs that encouraged the recruitment of astronauts from minority and female backgrounds. She passed away at 89 years old, after a long standing career from 1959-2020.

Mary Alice

The Emmy Award Winner and American Theater Hall of Fame inductee gained first recognition for her role as Lettie in A Different World. As acclaimed on the stage as well as the screen, she received a Tony Award for her performance as Rose in Fences. She lived until she was 85 and died of natural causes.

Traci Braxton

Traci Braxton began her career as a member of singing group The Braxtons alongside her sisters, including Toni Braxton. She then went on to become a reality show personality showcasing their family’s music journey, while also pursuing radio hosting ventures. She lost her battle with cancer at the age of 50.

Lashun Pace

Grammy-award nominated singer Lashun Pace was a household name in the gospel music genre upon starting her career as a teen in the 1970s. She released over 10 albums, being inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007. Her family revealed that she passed away at 60 years old due to organ failure.

André Leon Talley

An African American icon in fashion, Talley served in numerous positions at Vogue, including editor-at-large and creative director for the coveted publication. He pioneered inclusivity and diversity in fashion, remaining true to his values and advocacy for LGBT rights and racial equality until the day he passed at 73.

Ronnie Spector

Referred to as “the original bad girl of rock ‘n’ roll,” Spector formed girl rock group The Ronnettes in the late 1950s. The group, spearheaded by Spector, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Her music career spans generations, having released a record as late as 2016. After being diagnosed with cancer, she passed away shortly after at 78.

Sidney Poitier

One of the last stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Poitier is an acting icon, being the first Black and Bahamian man to receive an Academy Award for Best Actor. His career became entwined in the societal battle for racial justice, as many of his films touched the issues permeating the ’60s. He died at age 94 in California, his legacy solidified and enshrined in Hollywood history.

Kirshnik Khari Ball aka Takeoff

One third of Atlanta rap group Migos, Takeoff died from a shooting incident at the age of 28. The Grammy-nominated rapper had multiple top-charting hits with Migos, and is most known for their best selling single “Bad and Boujee.” His rise and untimely death rocked the Atlanta community, who held a celebration for his life at the State Farm Arena.



RELATED CONTENT: PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Says He Saved Her Life On The Day Of His Fatal Shooting