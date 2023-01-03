MadameNoire Featured Video

As the hip-hop world mourns the loss of Gangsta Boo, details have been revealed about her possible cause of death. The Memphis-bred rapper’s death was possibly drug related, TMZ reported. A drug laced with fentanyl was found at the scene of the “Where Dem Dollas At?” rapper’s death.

She was reportedly with her brother at a concert Dec. 31 and they both were allegedly partaking in this drug laced with fentanyl. While her brother is said to have overdosed and survived, Gangsta Boo’s fate was different. She was found dead in a Memphis home on New Year’s Day around 4 p.m. She was 43-years-old. Memphis Police Department said that there were no signs of foul play.

Drugs Were Found In Gangsta Boo’s Room On Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition

Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was never publicly known to have any struggles with drug addiction throughout her 20-year career. Speculations rose after a white, powdery substance was found in her and her partner Emmett’s room while they starred on WeTV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

The show’s in-house therapist Dr. Ish confronted the couple about it and unfortunately had to kick them off the show. Gangsta Boo adamantly denied that the drugs were hers and even called Dr. Ish out on social media for his approach.