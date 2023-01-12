MadameNoire Featured Video

Jennifer Hudson’s talk show will be back for season two. On Jan. 11, she revealed that The Jennifer Hudson Show won’t be going anywhere.

“I’m gonna try not to get too emotional on y’all today,” she said while sharing the good news. “I’m just looking at this year and how it’s already starting out.”

During her announcement, the American Idol alum said she was going to bask in this moment.

“I think this happens to all of us as adults. We’re so busy doing stuff that we never stop to think about ‘This is what I prayed for, this is what I wanted, it’s happening.’ And embrace it,” she said. “Well, this is one of those moments.”

She added, “I’m still processing the fact that Jennifer got a show!” The EGOT also sent a shout out to her son, David, for being such a huge support to her.

“I want to say thank you to my son who has always been so supportive of his mom and just being such an inspiration of a child and just being there in support… It’s a huge transition that we’re going for and I’m proud of him for taking this journey with me, so I love my baby.”

In a statement to People, Hudson shared that her experience with her team “has been one of the greatest joys of my career.”

“We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level,” she said. “I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!”

According to The Wrap, her daytime talk show has been bringing in an average of 907,000 viewers a day.