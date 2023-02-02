MadameNoire Featured Video

Some fans weren’t too happy to hear that Tiffany Haddish would still be returning to the long awaited Girls Trip 2 sequel, given the controversy from her child grooming lawsuit. Now, Haddish is speaking out about the issue, and she says she has no plans of stepping down from the film.

“I can’t be concerned about what people think,” the 43-year-old actress told TMZ during an interview this week. “I gotta be concerned about when I look in the mirror, am I happy with what I see? Oh, yes, man! God made it. God did a good job and God knows the truth.”

The Girls Trip cast has no problem with Haddish being in the film

She also revealed that her Flossy Posse co-stars, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Regina Hall, have no problem with her being in the forthcoming film.

“I will do anything with those women…they want to work with me, I want to work with them,” she said.

On Jan. 24, writer and producer Tracy Oliver confirmed that a Girls Trip sequel was in the works. This time, the ladies are heading to Ghana for their next big excursion. When the news hit the media, fans flooded the internet with excitement, but some users called for Haddish to booted from the flick due to her child grooming case with fellow comedian Aries Spears.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in 2022, the Night School star and Spears were sued by a pair of siblings who claimed they were “groomed” and coerced into taking part in an explicit skit called “Through a Pedophiles Eyes.” The inappropriate 2014 video, which was uploaded to Funny or Die, captured Spears lusting over a shirtless young boy. Haddish played the child’s mother in the sexually suggestive video. The case was later dismissed after Haddish apologized and settled with the plaintiffs for an undisclosed amount.

