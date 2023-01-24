MadameNoire Featured Video

After five years, Girls Trip 2 has been confirmed. While at the Sundance Film Festival, Tracy Oliver, who’s working on the script, confirmed that the Flossy Posse will be headed to Africa, specifically Ghana.

“That it’s officially happening. I can say that,” Oliver said according to Variety. “No one else knows this and [producer] Will Packer might kill me, but we’re looking to set it in Ghana.”

Last year, Packer said the film is in the beginning stages on Good Morning America.

“Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway,” Packer said. “We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director.”

Girls Trip 2 Will Be Tiffany Haddish’s Return To The Big Screen Since Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

The Girls Trip sequel will mark the first time we will see Tiffany Haddish in a major film since being sued for child sex abuse.

“I lost everything,” she told TMZ. “All my gigs are gone.”

Haddish and Aries Spears were sued over their conduct with two children while filming a skit called Through A Pedophile’s Eyes.

“Haddish and Spears removed the 7-year-old victim from his sister, placed him upstairs in a bedroom, and stripped the child down to his underwear,” MADAMENOIRE recently reported.

The LA native also began trending on Twitter after the Girls Trip 2 announcement. People were coming to her defense after some spoke negatively about her being in the sequel due to the child sex abuse claims.

“Girls Trip 2 causing a resurgence of the pedo narrative about Tiffany Haddish is really sad,” one person tweeted. “I hope it doesn’t overshadow the sequel. Black women already have it hard enough in the entertainment industry.”

Another Twitter user added, “Not only was this case against Tiffany Haddish dismissed, it was dismissed without prejudice, per the request of the woman who filed the lawsuit. The witch-hunt toward her is unwarranted and whack.”

Some were calling for actress Janelle James of Abbott Elementary to replace Haddish. Check out some of the responses to Haddish’s return to the big screen below.