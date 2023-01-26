MadameNoire Featured Video

The highly-anticipated fan favorite film Girls Trip 2 will make its way to theaters, but some fans aren’t thrilled that Tiffany Haddish will return to the popular comedy.

On Jan. 24, writer and producer Tracy Oliver confirmed that the Flossy Posse—played by Haddish, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith—would be returning to the big screen for a sequel. This time, the ladies are heading to Ghana for their next big excursion.

Unfortunately, after the news broke Tuesday, some social media users weren’t happy that Haddish would be starring in the forthcoming sequel, due to her recent child molestation lawsuit that included Aries Spears.

Twitter Re cancels Tiffany Haddish after news of Girls Trip 2 hits the media

In September 2022, the 43-year-old star and Spears were sued by a pair of siblings who claimed they were “groomed” and coerced into taking part in an explicit skit called “Through a Pedophiles Eyes.” The inappropriate 2014 video, which was uploaded to Funny or Die, captured Spears lusting over a shirtless young boy. Haddish played the child’s mother in the sexually suggestive video.

“They really trying to continue girls trip 2 with Tiffany Haddish like we didn’t see the nasty video she did with Aries Spears?” one Twitter user asked.

While another naysayer tweeted: “They really shouldn’t have Tiffany Haddish in Girls Trip 2. Yuck. Take her off so we can watch and laugh not cringe.”

One user named @xoxoCorinne asked if producers could “replace” Haddish with Abbott Elementary star Janelle James. A few Twitter-goers seemed to agree.

Some people were quick to defend Haddish. @DFlosa slammed Twitter users for canceling the actress, noting that she shouldn’t be scrubbed from the film due to “a mistake.”

“She apologized, was ostracized, & shunned by the fans, industry, so she paid a heavy price already. This mistake IS NOT who Tiffany is. Time to bring her back home.” he added.

“Tiffany Haddish made Girls Trip funny,” wrote another fan. “Nobody’s replacing her to make yall losers happy. Just don’t watch it.”

In late September, Haddish’s child molestation lawsuit was dismissed after she apologized for participating in the disturbing skit. “While this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it,” the Night School star wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to Cassius. The California native also reached a private settlement deal with the plaintiffs.

What do you think? Should Tiffany Haddish be removed from Girls Trip 2 or nah? Sound off in the comments section.

