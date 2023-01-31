MadameNoire Featured Video

Romance may be blooming between Jennifer Hudson and her Breathe co-star Common. Insiders close to the Chicago-bred stars firmly believe they are dating on the low.

“They’ve known each other for years,” a source connected to the celebs told RadarOnline this week. Hudson, 41, and Common, 50, are both busy at the moment filming on the set of Breathe, a Sci-Fi action thriller that will hit theaters in late 2023.

The source claims Hudson and the “Go” rapper” developed a close connection onset. Now, it looks like their close bond is turning into something a little bit more than just friendship.

“Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer. When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side,” the source alleged.

Over the summer, the pair were spotted having a romantic dinner in Philly. At the time, a witness on the scene claimed the duo was being “cozy and flirty” throughout the entire dinner. “Lot of cuddling and giggling,” the source added.

Before news of their romance surfaced, the rapper and the EGOT winner were seen together at her annual back-to-school giveaway in Chicago, according to BOSSIP. Both stars have yet to confirm their relationship. In fact, Hudson has been trying to downplay the rumors.

“People create their narratives of it…we shot a film together and he played my husband,” she said, according to the outlet. “We gotta eat in between that moments.”

Well, if the rumor is true, this will certainly be good news for both stars. Jennifer Hudson has been single since her 2017 split from David Otunga. The Dreamgirls star shares a 13-year-old son with the former pro-wrestler. Last year, Common was dating Tiffany Haddish, but in November, the couple broke up after dating for a little over a year

Are you feeling Common and Jennifer Hudson together or nah? Tell us in the comments section.