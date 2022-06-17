MadameNoire Featured Video

In addition to securing her new-minted EGOT status, Jennifer Hudson is celebrating more good news.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the performer’s new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, will make its daytime TV debut on September 12.

The multi-hyphenate posted about the news on her Instagram with a festive promotional photo for the show.

The snapshot showcases Hudson in a cute pinkish-purple belted dress, light jewelry, and her hands thrown up excitedly in the air.

At the top of the promo, it reads, “Lighting Up Daytime!”

Hudson added to the excitement with a cheery caption that read, “I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show!!! ✨ Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th! Wait a minute, that’s my birthday!!!”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, details on The Jennifer Hudson Show initially circulated in March.

Warner Bros. Unscripted is the producer behind the series — and the show will air via Fox TV stations.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,'” Hudson said in a statement at the time.

“People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all,” the EGOT continued. “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return.”

