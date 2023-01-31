MadameNoire Featured Video

R. Kelly is no longer facing sex abuse charges in Cook County, Illinois.

Prosecutor Kim Foxx announced Jan. 30 that she’s dropping her charges against the disgraced singer, according to the Associated Press. Accusations against R. Kelly connected to the charges include sexually abusing four people, three of whom were underaged during the alleged incidents.

The news came ahead of the court hearing about Kelly’s state charges scheduled Jan. 31. Foxx said she planned to ask a judge to dismiss the indictments against Kelly during Tuesday’s hearing. The prosecutor expressed an awareness that her decision “may be disappointing” to Kelly’s accusers.

“Mr. Kelly is potentially looking at the possibility of never walking out of prison again for the crimes that he’s committed,” Foxx said, referencing the singer’s federal convictions. “While today’s cases are no longer being pursued, we believe justice has been served.”





R. Kelly’s Camp Reacts To Prosecutor Foxx Dropping Charges

Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said she’s “pleased” the prosecution decided to drop its charges against her client.

Kelly faces decades in prison after being convicted in two separate federal courts over similar sex-abuse related charges. The singer is currently serving a 30-year sentence from a New York court for federal crimes, including child pornography, racketeering and sex trafficking.

The entertainer awaits sentencing in an Illinois case, where he faces anywhere between 10 to 90 years in prison.

“He only has one life to give. So I don’t know how many sentences upon sentences would satisfy people,” Bonjean told the AP after Foxx’s Jan. 30 press conference.

“There is no real sense of relief. He is still fighting for his life. He is facing decades in prison,” Bonjean additionally told TMZ.

