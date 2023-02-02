MadameNoire Featured Video

In traditional textbooks and conversation, Black history has been misrepresented, underrepresented, and often not represented at all. However, understanding Black history thoroughly – not just the cliff notes or the white-washed version – is critical to social progress. African Americans can’t go back in time and change the curriculum in their elementary or high school. But, there are educators who are dedicated to telling the real and complete stories of Black history, and they are offering their knowledge for free.

Whether you are looking for a refresher on important moments in Black history or you are ready to take a deeper dive into new ways of thinking about race and social progress, here are Black history courses you can take for free during Black History Month.

Black American History by CrashCourse

Take it here.

This course is taught by writer and teacher Clint Smith, Ph.D. It features 50 easy-to-follow episodes that cover Black history starting with the slave trade in the British colonies and ending at the current day Black Lives Matter movement.

Dr. Smith’s hope with the course is to provide language and context students can use to discuss and understand how historical events have shaped the lives of Black Americans. It divulges how systemic oppression and racist policies like redlining and veterans‘ benefits exclusions still impact the Black community to this day. The episodes are roughly two hours and can be watched on demand.