Twenty-five percent of Americans believe that being Black impacts one’s chances of getting ahead in this country, according to a poll conducted by Pew Research. The majority of adults surveyed believe that Black individuals are more likely to be treated unfairly during encounters with police or the criminal justice system. These are perceptions by the general public, but those perceptions are backed by hard and heartbreaking data. Zillow reports that Black applicants are denied mortgages at twice the rate of white applicants. Washington University reports that one in two Black adults are in credit card debt. CNN reports that Black Americans are nearly twice as likely to lack access to healthcare.

There is no denying that the ugly roots of American history have put the Black community at disadvantages that will require a lot more than marches and social media posts to correct. Put frankly, they require cash. Money talks and a lack of it is a major source of the discrepancies discussed above. Black History Month is the perfect time to back your values up with dollars. Here are great charitable organizations to donate to during Black History Month.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (or the NAACP) is one of the oldest organizations fighting racial inequality. Founded in 1909 in response to violence against the Black community, the organization has over 2 million activist members and over 2,000 units across the country. Its programs work to acquire social, political, educational and economic rights for the Black community. Some of their specific programs work to fight Black voter suppression, push policies that benefit Black entrepreneurs and advocate for reforms to the criminal justice system. They are a reputable and strong foundation that isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

The American Civil Liberties Union (or the ACLU) has a big-picture mission of acquiring systemic equality across all sectors. It consists of a team of lawyers and advocates who are defending civil liberties for people of all races, gender and sexualities. The issues they tackle range from disability rights to immigration laws to criminal justice reform to reproductive rights. Right now there is a heavy emphasis on fighting voter suppression and defending free speech. The ACLU’s attorneys have been going to court for clients whose rights have been violated for over 100 years and have spent more time in court for such clients than any private organization, according to their website.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (or TMCF) awards scholarships to students primarily attending Historically Black Colleges. Founded in 1987, the fund has awarded over $300 million to date and gives 98 percent of its money to HBCUs and Predominantly Black Institutions. The TMFC board also works to create relationships with policymakers and members of Congress who support their initiatives. It additionally has mentorship and training programs for Black teachers hoping to work at HBCUs.

The National Coalition of Black Civic Participation (NCBCP)

The National Coalition of Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) has a mission to organize and encourage the Black community in civic participation and to remove barriers that hold Black people back from civic participation. Its goal is to empower the Black community to take an active role in the democratic process from local to state levels. They do this through several programs such as their Black Women’s Roundtable, which specifically mentors and empowers women and girls interested in participating in democracy and fighting for racial equality, and its Black Youth Vote program, which focuses on voter education and mobilization.

Black Women’s Blueprint (BWB)

The best way to describe what this unique organization does is to say that they use the power of nature to heal and empower disadvantaged communities, both through restorative programs that take place on natural landscapes and through access to land. The BWB offers workshops and retreats where Black women and girls come together to learn about systemic issues that have impacted the Black community for generations, where they can heal and connect with one another. But they also work to provide land to Black farmers and to create eco-friendly cooperatives. Through their Seeding Health program, they provide doulas and midwives to the Black community and deliver mobile meals in underserved urban areas.

National Congress of Black Women (NCBW)

The NCBW is on a mission to place Black women in governmental roles and to eliminate obstacles that are keeping them from such positions. They have over 100 chapters throughout the United States that focus on providing tools for Black women in five areas: “Growing women’s networks, improving women’s health, youth education, entrepreneurship and access to technology.” They offer scholarships and mentorship programs for youth to further their education, as well as coaching and resources for Black female entrepreneurs. They empower Black women and girls at every level of education and their careers to become strong, successful and influential members of society.