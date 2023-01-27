MadameNoire Featured Video

Stylist and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson has partnered with Target for the retailer’s second Future Collective fashion line.

The NYC-based stylist’s collection with the big box store “celebrates individual style” and pulls inspiration from Karefa-Johnson’s maximalist aesthetic.

The collection balances out neutral hues and wardrobe basics with “abstract prints, unique textures and bright pops of color,” details a Target press release.

Karefa-Johnson’s collection boasts almost 100 pieces priced from $10 to $50. The inclusive size range spans from XXS-4X and 00-30. The line has outerwear, denim, dress, tops, skirts, purses and more.

The stylist’s partnership with the retailer follows up on Target’s first Future Collective launch with fashion and beauty editor Kahlana Barfield Brown.

In a recent interview, Karefa-Johnson highlighted how Target’s collaborations with fashion tastemakers have played a role in her life.

“I wore a Target and Peter Pilotto blouse to my first interview at Vogue because that was the way I could access fashion,” she reflected in an interview with PEOPLE. “I didn’t have any money, I wasn’t exposed to luxury fashion at that point, and I just wanted style within my reach.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Dupes Fans With A Fake A Chanel Outfit She Actually Got From Target”

“My ethos is fashion is a source of joy for me, and I think it’s a source of frustration for a lot of other people,” Karefa-Johnson added. “Whatever I could do to infuse my joy for fashion into this collection, I did, and I think color is a perfect medium to communicate that.”

The Future Collective from Target with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson will drop through three separate releases. The collection is available online and in stores starting Jan. 29.

RELATED CONTENT: “Bozoma ‘Boz’ Saint John’s Colorful Style Reminds Us To Remain Joyful Through Life’s Grief”