MadameNoire Featured Video

Bozoma “Boz” Saint John is a kickass boss whose fashion sense slays — period.

The influencer and leading businesswoman’s lengthy resume includes running The Badass Workshop, teaching a short course at Harvard and achieving executive marketing roles at Netflix, Pepsi, Apple Music, Uber and Endeavour.

While a respected titian in the industry, Saint John’s joyful style is something we love her for just as much.

The mommy of one’s Instagram is a testament to her fashionable coordination — combining sexy, sophisticated and fun looks.

Saint John loves bold colors that pop and compliment her skin tone.

She often rocks prints, two-piece sets and attention-grabbing earrings that shine her unique flare within her style’s versatility.

The Marketing Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee gave a brief but deep insight into where her joyous style stems from in an Instagram post shared Jan. 12.

Saint John uploaded a Reel of top-tier outfits she rocked during her latest holiday trip to Ghana, her homeland.

“This post is for 12-year-old Boz who had to endure the constant question, ‘Do Africans wear clothes?’ when she immigrated from Ghana to America,” Saint John captioned. “My answer today? WE DID, WE DO, and WE WILL WEAR TF OUTTA A FIT. DON’T GET IT TWISTED, BIH,” she proudly affirmed.

It is inspiring to see any Black woman express their pride and joy despite navigating such a disproportionally difficult world.

However, the nuance in Saint John’s story is what makes the expression of joy through her loud and front-facing style so particularly overcoming.

Detailed in her forthcoming memoir, Saint John has dealt with grief of many and immense kinds.

Consider, as mentioned in her IG Reel caption, the grief she may have experienced migrating from Ghana to America at a young age. From dealing with the impacts of a college boyfriend taking his own life, analyzing the balance of life and loss as a mother, to losing her husband to cancer over nine years ago, there is “dizzying” multiplicity to the grief in Saint John’s journey.

RELATED CONTENT: “Branding Exec Bozoma Saint John Talks Professional Success After Personal Tragedy Of Losing Her Husband And First Child”

Still, her joyous looks consistently remind us that she’s more than a marketing trailblazer, influencer and mother.

She’s also a resilient woman who, despite it all, still celebrates life’s moments and chooses do so with style.

We love when Saint John’s style graces our feeds and inspires us with her agency. Fashion is the everyday items we dress ourselves in, but style is how we put those items together to express ourselves with.

Saint John’s fashion is one way she maintains control over how she processes life’s hand on any given day.

Her style expresses that despite loss and grief, there is joy. Her delivery affirms that through all life’s woes, the are breakthroughs.

The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival by Bozoma Saint John hits bookstands Feb. 21.

Read more about the memoir via Penguin Random House.

RELATED CONTENT: “Here’s Why ‘Being Present’ In 2023 Is Our Ticket To Success”