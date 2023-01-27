MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer subtly revealed the sex of her first child during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Palmer casually let the sex of her baby slip as she discussed what astrological sign they might be.

During the conversation, the Nope actress said her blunt approach might be too harsh if her baby boy is a Pisces.

“So, my baby is either going to be a Pisces or an Aries. I’m not sure exactly,” the 29-year-old star said during the Jan. 25 episode. “I mean, Pisces are known to be very deep, very emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.”

“I don’t want to be like too [in his face] because sometimes I can be a little too ‘telling it like it is.’ I need to wade in the water with a Pisces — just keep it chill.”

Palmer announced her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live host monologue Dec. 3.

The actress is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. The couple took time for rest and relaxation during a natural-filled babymoon shortly after Palmer’s pregnancy made headlines.

Palmer keeps her fans updated with her pregnancy journey on Instagram. In one of the videos she’s shared, the KeyTV founder said being “knocked up” cured her acne and gave her clear skin.

Palmer also shared her maternity photos earlier this month and thanked Nicki Minaj for introducing her to the photographer who took her ethereal snapshots.

