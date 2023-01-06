MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer has struggled with managing her PCOS-related acne, but now she has found what she deemed the cure. In an Instagram video, she said getting “knocked up” gave her the smooth skin she has been praying for.

“I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank. Period,” she said. “The reason my skin is clear is because I’m pregnant with a baby right now … The baby has cleared my skin up.”

Now that she has glowing skin, the Chicago native joked that she’s “about to be pregnant for the rest of my life.”

“The way my baby already looking out for me,” she wrote in the caption.

Palmer revealed she was pregnant while hosting Saturday Night Live back in December.

PCOS Has Wreaked Havoc On Keke Palmer’s Body

Keke Palmer learned in 2020 that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). This is a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with cysts. Symptoms include irregular menstrual cycles, excess hair growth, acne, infertility and weight gain, according to John Hopkins Hospital’s website.

Back in December 2020 on Instagram, Palmer said she went to her doctors in tears and all they offered her was “a measles vaccine.”

Once she was formally diagnosed, she said all her questions about what was going on in her body had been answered.

“I kind of discovered that that’s what I was dealing with and it answered a lot of the questions to, not only why I had acne, but why I grow hair on my face or under my chin, you know I kind of have a lowkey beard going on that I have to shave every couple of days,” Palmer said on The Tamron Hall Show. “I started to zero-in on the fact that you know, for me to have dealt with acne past puberty in the way that I did, there had to be something deeper going on. And that’s when I came up on PCOS and also things that I needed to change in terms of my diet.”

Keke Palmer Shared Her Acne Struggles To Empower Herself And Other Women

The former Disney star was transparent about her acne in hopes of connecting with other women who were experiencing that symptom more prominently.

“I do try to be thoughtful with my platform, but I’ll be honest, when it came to me talking about the PCOS and my acne struggles, it was to empower myself,” she told Hall. “It was to empower myself and to give myself the opportunity to say, ‘You know what? Just own who you are, love yourself.’ It was like me telling myself ‘I love you girl no matter what. I love you so much. I’m going to show your whole self to the world and I’m not going to be afraid.'”