Keke Palmer’s maternity photo shoot was one of cosmic beauty thanks to Nicki Minaj and world-renowned photographer and director David LaChapelle.

Palmer, a first-time mother-to-be, shared one of the snapshots from her maternity shoot Jan. 9 on Instagram.

The talented Hollywood multi-hyphenate thanked Minaj in her caption for connecting her with LaChapelle and helping her maternity photo shoot dreams come true.

Palmer also gave shoutouts to the crew on set who helped slay the shoot — hairstylist Miles Jeffries, makeup artist Grace Pae and stylist DiAndre Tristan.

Keke Palmer’s Maternity Photo Shoot

In the photo shared, the 29-year-old talent dons a flowy light lime green dress that drapes over her glistening skin and has a cutout in the middle, showcasing her bare baby bump.

While posing in the middle of the frame on top of a sky-like dome, Palmer reaches one arm up as she gazes to the left.

The photograph is enhanced by an ethereal golden halo around Palmer’s head and yellow, green and teal shadows surrounding the actress for a warm and galactic effect.

“Its giving POETRY. It’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. It’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. It’s giving MASTERPIECE 🤣🤣🤣,” the mother-to-be wrote in the caption.

The father of Palmer’s child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, sits on a chair toward the side of the snapshot and joins the actress as they “await in pure awe” the arrival of their “blessed baby.”

“The greatest gift from above we could ever dream, we can’t wait to meet you little one!” Palmer’s caption continued. “We are so glad to be your earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life.”

Comments underneath the maternity photo described Palmer’s shoot as serving “interstellar mother Mary,” “earth angel,” and “a new standard.”

