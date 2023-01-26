MadameNoire Featured Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs is not the only middle-aged Papi currently procreating in these streets. Celebrity birth announcements came from 53-year-old Brian McKnight, Shemar Moore and Kenny Lattimore, who are both 52, have all welcomed newborns within days of one another.

MADAMENOIRE previously reported the news on McKnight and Moore’s expecting, and Lattimore’s 2020 wedding with celebrity judge Faith Jenkins. And we’re happy to report the three dads are over the moon. Check out their birth announcements down below.

Brian McKnight and Leilani Mendoza Have A Baby Boy

McKnight announced the birth of he and Mendoza’s “rainbow baby” Jan. 23.

The R&B singer and his wife posted a photo on Instagram of their newborn’s hand framed in a heart.

The couple also shared the child’s name, Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight.

“God’s greatest gift, our son is here!!! We are so in love!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️” the parents penned in their caption.

The couple co-parents Mendoza’s two children from a former relationship.

The “Back at One” singer also has three sons, Brian Jr., Clyde and Niko, and a daughter, Briana.

Shemar Moore Has A Baby Girl With Jesiree Dizon

A representative for Moore confirmed that the actor and his girlfriend, Dizon, have welcomed their daughter.

“The family is very happy and healthy,” the insider told PEOPLE.

The birth announcement comes just weeks after Moore revealed he had his first child on the way.

The 52-year-old S.W.A.T. actor shared on a taping of The Jennifer Hudson Show that child’s expected due date fell on the third anniversary of his mother’s passing.

“My life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole,” Moore said on fatherhood.

Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins

On Jan. 24, Lattimore and Jenkins shared the birth announcement of their daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore.

The couple told their followers that their baby girl arrived healthily and that Jenkins is “recovering.”

The singer and judge also penned thoughtful words about each other in the captions of their respective Instagram posts.

Read the special message Lattimore wrote about Jenkins below.

This month has been full of celebrity birth announcements, as well as pregnancies.

Summer Walker shared her pride in welcoming twins.

Diddy’s sons, King and Justin, shared adorable photos of themselves with the newest addition to their family, Love Combs.

Keke Palmer and Keyshia Ka’oir graced the internet with their maternity photos.

