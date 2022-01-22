MadameNoire Featured Video

Get ready to have another girls’ night out at the movies. Will Packer has confirmed that the 2017 box office hit Girls Trip has a sequel on the way. Packer, who produced the film, said the sequel is in the works during a visit to Good Morning America.

“Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway,” Packer told Strahan. “We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director.”

Going through a global pandemic for the past two years has taken a toll on everyone and every clique can use a girls’ trip, an idea that will serve as the premise for the sequel.

“We are underway with Girls Trip 2, and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right?” Packer continued. “Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out.”

All of the ladies have been keeping busy over the past five years. Jada Pinkett Smith has been invested in her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, which she hosts along with her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. She also reprised her role as Niobe in The Matrix Resurrections. Regina Hall starred in Best Man Holiday, The Hate U Give, had a guest role on Insecure and starred in the series Black Monday. Most recently, she starred in the film Master, which premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival and will premiere on Prime Video on March 18. Queen Latifah has since been starring in The Equalizer and has produced and executive produced a series of projects including The Rap Game, Star, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Salt-N-Pepa, Flint, Scream: The TV Series and more. After her breakout role of Dina in Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish skyrocketed to stardom starring in The Last O.G, Night School, The Carmichael Show, Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J Walker, Bad Trip and many more. She even released a New York Times best-seller, The Last Black Unicorn, and her Grammy-award winning comedy album, Black Mitzvah. Haddish also won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series after hosting Saturday Night Live.

The hope is that the sequel will have the same rave reviews and box office sales as the first. Girls Trip grossed over $115 million domestically and $140 million worldwide.