Tiffany Haddish has reached a private settlement deal with the pair of siblings who accused her and comedian Aries Spears of grooming and molestation earlier this month.

According to a report published by RadarOnline, it appears Haddish has “worked out” a private deal with the accusers. Details of the settlement are still unclear, but the publication noted that part of the agreement could involve Haddish publically apologizing for “her role in the skits.” They also want her to “recant” some of the allegations she made in the suit. It’s still unclear as to how this Haddish’s private decision will impact Spears.

As previously reported, in early September Haddish and Spears were sued by a pair of siblings who filed a lawsuit against the stars under the pseudonyms John and Jane Doe. The brother and sister duo claimed they were “groomed” and coerced into taking part in an explicit skit called “Through a Pedophiles Eyes.” The inappropriate video, which was uploaded to Funny or Die, captured Spears lusting over a shirtless young boy. Haddish played the child’s mother in the sexually suggestive video. The unidentified plaintiffs claimed they were age 14 and 7 when they filmed the controversial skit.

At one point, the suit alleged that “Haddish and Spears removed the 7-year-old victim from his sister, placed him upstairs in a bedroom, and stripped the child down to his underwear,” However, both stars have vehemently denied the allegations. Haddish was a close friend of the siblings’ mother during the time of the incident.

Haddish & Spears previously addressed the allegations

Under the settlement, both parties have agreed to block the public “from seeing the original complaint” to keep private and protect the identity of John Doe, who is a minor. Federal officials also agreed to temporarily seal the complaint because it contained “several photographs of the minor in “an undressed state.”

Earlier this month, Spears addressed the allegations on his Spears & Steinberg podcast. He called the legal dispute “an extortion case” and “a shakedown.” He also feared that the suit would tarnish his career.

“I already felt like my career was over. Before all this. I thought I was blackballed and my shit was over, but I always said, I felt like I was one thing away from the turnaround, but now with this, I’m almost certain that Tombstone is written,” the Chase star said.

Haddish did keep her feelings about the lawsuit private. The comedienne wrote a lengthy apology letter on Instagram, telling fans that while the “sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all.”

