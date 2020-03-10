“You Are My New Beginning”: Kenny Lattimore And Faith Jenkins Are Married — See First Photos From Their Nuptials

Singer Kenny Lattimore and attorney/TV personality Faith Jenkins are officially husband and wife now.

The 49-year-old crooner and 43-year-old new host of Divorce Court celebrated their big day in front of nearly 300 guests on Sunday in Los Angeles. It was a star-studded event at the First Congregational Church. Legend Stevie Wonder sang the bride down the aisle to his classic “You and I,” DeVon Franklin was the officiant of the ceremony, and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph did a spoken word piece for the couple.

Jenkins took to Instagram on Monday to share first photos of their nuptials and to celebrate marrying “a man who continues to amaze me with his love, honor and leadership every day of our journey.”

“We have been surrounded by so many loving & praying people in these months leading up to our marriage – we are embarking on this new chapter filled with knowing our purpose is bigger than just our story,” she added.

Lattimore reposted her heartfelt message about the big day, doing so while lauding the beauty.

“My heart is full to have you @judgefaithjenkins as my beautiful, brilliant, sweet kind bride,” he wrote on Instagram. “You are my new beginning like the dawn of a new day. I love you. Let’s do life to the fullest!!”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly about the wedding, Jenkins shared that she initially met Lattimore through a mutual friend who hooked them up on a blind date. Already a fan of his music, it didn’t take long for her to realize how special he was.

“Kenny was different from anyone I’ve ever met from the very beginning,” she told the publication. “I’ve known his music since college so I didn’t know what to expect when meeting someone who has been such an established artist for so long. But he showed a graciousness and humility that endeared me to him right away. I see him consistently treat every person he encounters like they are VIPs in his world and exudes a kindness that makes me believe in the best in others.”

During a recent interview on The Tammi Mac Show on Fox Soul, the “For You” singer revealed that not only did he do a lot of work on himself before entering into a relationship with Jenkins after being single for a long time, but before they took their relationship to engagement level status, they did some work together by going to counseling.

“We went to pre-engagement counseling. When you get engaged, you know what you want to do. You know, I want to be with this person. It’s a lot of pressure if you’re already engaged and you’re in pre-marital counseling. Who’s going to back out of that?” he said. “But if you answer some of those hard questions before you even get to engagement — we went to a really great pastor and we started going through the process. He recommended some books for us to read and we would have these meetings and check-ins. You gotta ask questions like, how do you feel about kids again at this age? How do you feel about where you’re going to live in terms of city? How do you deal with family and involving family into your life? It’s so many little things that we take for granted and we think, ‘Oh, it’s going to work itself out because love’s going to conquer everything’ and it just doesn’t. But preparation does.”

This is the first marriage for Jenkins while this will be the second for Lattimore. He was married to fellow singer Chante Moore from 2002 to 2011 and they share a son, Kenny Lattimore, Jr. Jenkins and Lattimore originally shared the news that they were engaged last fall.