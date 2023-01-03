MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker has given birth to twins. The “Body” singer shared what her experience of giving birth to twins was like on social media. Walker did an at-home birth, with Erykah Badu as her doula, and offered words of encouragement to other women carrying twins. In her now-deleted post, she recommended natural births if possible.

I’m so proud of myself. Just sharing to inspire other women cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks especially with (one breech) people will try to steer you toward induction or c section (which there’s nothing wrong with these I just didn’t want it for myself). You can do it. This is my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t have done it without my spirit guides, God parents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol, he was so hands on the whole time I was really impressed… it wasn’t easy but it gets done lol.

The 26-year-old singer added that she almost “blacked out” towards the end of giving birth both times and has to be hospitalized to get her strength back. Walker also eats her placenta after giving birth.

Fans Speculated That Summer Walker Was Expecting Twins

Summer Walker didn’t reveal many details about her pregnancy but fans figured out that she was having twins in December. In an Instagram post, Erykah Badu shared that she was training her daughter, Puma, to be a doula and brought her along for her work with a mother expecting twins. Shortly after, she was seen in photos with Walker, leaving fans to put two and two together.

“Peace peace .. MEET THE WELCOMING COMMITTEE🤲🏾,” Badu wrote in the caption. “Mother – Daughter DOULA duty. Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins. @pumacurry I’m so proud of u and I really, really like you. ❤️ A doula must Be like water. Follow your instincts.”

Badu was Walker’s doula during her first pregnancy as well. She’s also been a doula for Teyana Taylor and Slick Woods.