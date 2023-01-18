MadameNoire Featured Video

In September, Keyshia Ka’oir announced that she and Gucci Mane are expecting their second child together.

The entrepreneur has filled her Instagram feed with information related to Ka’oir Fitness and updates on her pregnancy since she shared the baby news.

Ka’oir also blessed her followers with a trio of snapshots from her maternity photo shoot.

Each snapshot shows the expectant mommy in either black, white, or red ensembles with matching backgrounds.

Ka’oir’s captions for the posts were “OH BABY🤰,” “Mommy can’t wait to meet u,” and “Lady in Red ❤️.”

Some left warm messages and speculation about whether Ka’oir will have a boy or girl underneath the posts.

Others left unwarranted commentary about Ka’oir’s maternity photo shoot in The Shade Room’s repost of the entrepreneur’s posts.

“I don’t get it. I’m not being funny or anything. I just don’t understand. What’s the theme behind the pics?” one person asked.

Meanwhile, several others joked about how the photo shoot was giving “mistress of the pastor,” “Fashion Nova clearance” and “casket ready.”

“One thing she going to do is be tacky 🤣” one commenter added.

Celebrity Maternity Shoots

While everyone has a right to their opinions, that doesn’t mean all opinions should be expressed. Despite Keyshia Ka’oir’s susceptibility to the spotlight due to her celebrity status, negative commentary about her maternity shoot is still unwarranted.

Along with temperamental hormones and the physical strain carrying a child can bring, mothers shouldn’t have to face internet trolling for sharing photos that document a special time in their lives.

Every mother has their own taste and should have the maternity shoot they desire regardless of it suiting other people’s aesthetics. No one should be the subject of harsh commentary about their maternity shoots, irrespective of their fame. Unfortunately, the internet is a vast platform where people forget their unsolicited opinions can impact people’s real lives.

Being respectful and considerate of the nuances of a mother’s pregnancy journey should be of the utmost importance because carrying a child is when women need community the most. Thoughtfulness toward expecting mothers should always be practiced IRL, and online too.

Do you think celebrity maternity shoots should be off-limits for online trolls? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

