MadameNoire Featured Video

Shemar Moore is ecstatic to welcome his first child on a meaningful anniversary in his life. The veteran actor recently shared that he’s expecting the arrival of his first child in less than a month in a snippet of an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Moore told Hudson that his little one’s delivery will fall on the third anniversary of his mother’s passing.

“My mother is in heaven. Right now, it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” the 52-year-old S.W.A.T. actor shared. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “The Jennifer Hudson Show To Debut On The EGOT’s Birthday”

After the crowd’s applause, the actor shared more of his excitement about the child’s arrival. Moore said despite his mother not being able to physically be with him to welcome his child, he’s happy “things lined up.”

“It’s going to be the best part,” Moore said of fatherhood. “My life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Shemar Moore’s Gender Reveal

On Monday, Moore shared footage on Instagram from the gender reveal celebration he had with his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon.

A helicopter flying in the sky released pink smoke and revealed the couple is having a baby girl next month.

Dizon, who already has a daughter and son from previous relationships, agreed with Moore that the couple hopes to welcome a healthy and happy baby as they embark on a new chapter together.

See moments from the gender reveal down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Brian McKnight And His Wife Share News On Their Bun In The Oven: ‘Our Rainbow Baby'”