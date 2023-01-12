MadameNoire Featured Video

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka revealed that she’s expecting her first child! The four-time Grand Slam champion announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram Jan. 11.

Osaka’s post included a photo of her bun in the oven via an ultrasound screen and a caption that reads, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

In a lengthy message shared in both English and Japanese, the tennis pro gave insight into embracing her latest chapter.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” Osaka penned. “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future,” the 25-year-old athlete mused. “One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

Osaka’s message ended with her mindset that “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons.”

“I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually,” she added as a “sidenote.”

Osaka has been dating Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae, 25, since 2019. Several outlets, including PEOPLE and TMZ, report that Osaka is expecting her child with the rapper although she didn’t specify the detail herself.

Naomi Osaka authored and released her first children’s book, The Way Champs Play, in 2022.

Congrats to Naomi and Cordae!

