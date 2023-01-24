MadameNoire Featured Video

Rita Ora is finally addressing the infamous snapshots taken of her and her now-husband Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson.

In 2021, photos of the trio sharing kisses and a private moment had the internet thinking they were possibly in a three-way relationship.

Ora dismissed the romantic notion in her latest interview and explained why she didn’t call out the speculation when the photos went viral.

“I just chose to not acknowledge that because it’s ridiculous,” she told British GQ. “I think when some things are so absurd, and it’s hard to fathom any sense of it. You just have to ignore it. I’ve taken that approach for a lot of things, because you don’t want to put energy towards something that’s nonexistent. It’s like trying to explain something that didn’t happen means you’re feeding into nothing.”

Ora highlighted that director, Waititi, and actress, Thompson, were working on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder when the photos of the trio were taken.

“Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend?” asked Ora. “And then the next day you’re like, ‘I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are?’ Literally — that [photo] was just a bunch of friends having a good time.”

Rita Ora Marries Taika Waititi

Ora and Waititi reportedly tied the knot in a “very small” London ceremony in August 2022, according to PEOPLE.

The couple was first romantically linked in April 2021 when Ora shared a picture of her and Waititi embracing on Instagram.

The singer and director made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad that August.

Ora’s latest single, “You Only Love Me,” drops Jan. 27. Revisit Ora, Waititi and Thompson’s “throuple” photos down below.

