Twitter Just Realized Rita Ora Isn’t Black

Singer Rita Ora is a trending topic and it’s not because of an album or new single. Black Twitter just figured out that the U.K- based songstress isn’t Black.

Ora was actually born in Kosovo, formerly known as Yugoslavia, and is of Albanian descent, according to All Music. Her family moved to England in 1991, the year after she was born.

In the tweets, there were some that thought that Ora not being Black was obvious while others were flabbergasted. Ora hasn’t commented on her being a trending topic and seems to be enjoying a vacation instead. In her last few Instagram posts, she flaunting her modelesque figure in various sexy bikinis.

Ora was even accused of “blackfishing,” AKA trying to portray herself as a Black woman for the sake of her career. One Twitter user wrote: “finding out rita ora isn’t black at all and both of her parents are white albanians is so trippy. the girls BEEN blackfishing. [Like] the girl isn’t black in the slightest this is kinda freaking me out. yt women really slip into black personas so easily.”

Other users shared that the “Body on Me” singer not being Black was obvious. One person tweeted that the 30-year-old has been open about her background and never mentioned being a woman of color.

“This is dumb,” one user wrote. “Rita Ora is a war refugee & has talked about it and her Albanian/Kosovo heritage in every opportunity she was given. Her identify and heritage is all over the social media. You must have been living in a cave to have missed it.”

Another user even tweeted a video of Ora saying that she is Albanian on The Wendy Williams Show.

“Y’all need to calm down, Rita Ora told y’all two years ago, she wasn’t black,” they tweeted. “YALL said she was black… not her.”

