On Sunday (May 23) photos of Hollywood multi-hyphenate Taika Waititi with singer Rita Ora — his rumored girlfriend — circled the internet as the two were snapped in Sydney, Australia looking romantically entangled with actress Tessa Thompson.

In the series of photos, which can be seen below, Waititi is seen kissing Ora and Thompson respectively, while another snapshot shows both women leaning in seemingly for a three-way kiss as he’s sandwiched in between them, and another which shows Ora and Thompson quite close — nose to nose.

Twitter user @CarineK’s now-viral tweet with the photos, asking “Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in an open relationship with Tessa Thompson?” has gained over 23K Likes since yesterday.

An even more popular tweet on the topic of the photos came from user @SCOTTH0PE. Instead of wondering whether what was going on in the snapshots was an “open relationship,” the user assumed that the three were in a polyamorous romance. Now with over 14K Retweets and 137K Likes, they wrote, “Rita Ora being in a poly relationship with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card but here we are.”

In the replies, people had mixed emotions… to say the least. One user wrote, “I could have gone my whole life without seeing this 😅 .” Another asked, “Honestly didn’t expect these people to be a throuple, who’s next?” — and many others simply shared variations of what one user plainly expressed, reading, “whattttttt ohmygod 😭 ,” in reaction to the photos overall.

For those that don’t know, Waititi is still currently married to his wife Chelsea Winstanley, although Glamour reports that the two “quietly separated in 2018.” While the “writer-director-actor” has been busy directing Thor: Love and Thunder out in Australia — of which Thompson stars in as the Marvel character Valkyrie — Ora has been there too filming as a judge for the country’s version of The Voice. From the outlet’s report, the singer seemingly confirmed her romance with Waititi back in April.

For the record, other photos from yesterday of the “throuple” show them cozied up and having a laugh — while in another they seemed to be sharing a three-way kiss. See more of the tweets circling Ora, Waititi, and Thompson’s dynamic down below.