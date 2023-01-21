MadameNoire Featured Video

ASAP Rocky opened up about how he has been enjoying fatherhood. He visited Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio and gushed about being a dad to his son with Rihanna.

“It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now,” he said. “Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole other perspective.”

The “DMB” rapper added that now that he is living the dad life, he can’t wait to get home to his family.

“But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby,” he added. “And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their son in May.

Rihanna Loves Being A Parent Just As Much As ASAP Rocky

At the premiere of her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 lingerie show, Rihanna spoke about how life-changing motherhood has been.

“Life starts over when you become a parent. It’s life that you’ve never known before,” she told Access Hollywood. “The beginning is like you’re tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell. You look at him and he’s yours, but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul … I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot.”

The “Lift Me Up” singer said even shopping for clothe for her baby boy has inspired her to design children’s clothing.

“You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s, like, the obvious next step. But when I went shopping, that’s when I realized like, OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it’s hard! I got my own ideas.”