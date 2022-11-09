MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna and her star-studded cast of models brought the sexy in the her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. The nearly 40-minute fashion show used the forest as the setting for the sultry scenes where celebrities like Damson Idris, Marsai Martin and more showed off the new floral, velvet sets in the new collection.

The show starts off with Tyler the Creator’s “See You Again” playing followed with Rihanna’s love ASAP Rocky’s “DMB,” which is dedicated to her, where she appeared. Per usual, she wowed with her fluffy, overflowing afro, dressed in a blue corset over a black lacy bra adorned with pink flowers along with a black tulle shrug, stockings and sheer gloves.

Throughout the show, you see Rickey Thompson, Taraji P. Henson, Winston Duke, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taylour Paige, and more showing off lingerie bustiers, bras, body harnesses, sleep wear and catsuits in purple, blue, gray and metallic color schemes. The collection also debuted a sports collection including sports bras, high-waisted leggings and bodysuits for the gym and running errands.

“An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everyBODY,” read a statement.

This collection combines functionality and play and of course is size inclusive. The bra sizes range from 30 to 46 in bands from A to H, and underwear, sleepwear, loungewear and athletic wear ranging from XS–4X.

The show was executive produced by Rihanna as well.

If you missed it, watch it on Amazon Prime here.

Savage x Fenty Is Coming To A Mall Near You

Rihanna has expanded her Savage x Fenty business from online to the malls. This year, stores have or will be opening in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Houston. The store has body mannequins of all sizes under neon and fuschia lights with pieces separated by color.

Chief merchant and co-president Christiane Pendarvis told Vogue it was important for buyers to come in the store and feel seen.

“We want to make sure whoever you are as a customer, you see yourself in our stores—and that’s not just the marketing and what we’re doing in terms of things like mannequins and imagery, but also the people that are there to help service and support you. We frankly just don’t know how to operate in any other different way.”