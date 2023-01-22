MadameNoire Featured Video

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Tatyana Ali is starring in the second season of Peacock’s Bel-Air.

Ali, who played Ashley Banks from 1990 to 1996, will star in the reoccurring role of Mrs. Hughes in the reimagined Peacock series.

Hughes is an English teacher at Bel-Air middle school who “sees something special” in a young Ashley Banks, played by Akira Akbar.

The educator lends Ashley books from her “private collection” and tells the middle schooler, “Never let anyone try to change you,” in the season two trailer.

RELATED CONTENT: “Daphne Maxwell-Reid And Vernee Watson-Johnson To Reunite For ‘Bel-Air’ Episode”

The Bel-Air cast includes Jabari Banks as Will, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks and Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey.

Bel-Air Season 2

Carla Banks Waddles took over as Bel-Air’s showrunner in October, a position previously held by TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Waddles opened up about what fans can expect from the upcoming season in a statement released by Deadline.

“In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series,” said Waddles. “Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on… What it truly means to be a family even when it’s challenging.”

Waddles shared that season two also digs deeper into Will’s character and how the high schooler maintains “his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air.”

Bel-Air season two premieres Feb. 23 on Peacock. See Ali in the trailer down below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “The Fresh Prince Meets The Icy Girl As Saweetie Appears In ‘Bel-Air’ Season Two Premiere”